Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the swearing-in ceremony of Om Prakash Mathur as the Governor of Keralam on October 23 and later visited the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to pray for the peace and prosperity of Sikkim.

Mathur, who served as the 18th Governor of Sikkim from July 31, 2024, to October 19, 2026, was appointed to the gubernatorial post in Keralam after completing his tenure in the Himalayan state. Dushyant Kumar Gautam succeeded him as the 19th Governor of Sikkim on October 19.

Congratulating Mathur on his new assignment in a social media post, Tamang expressed confidence that his administrative experience and public service would help him discharge his responsibilities effectively.

He also wished Mathur a successful tenure, expressing hope that his leadership would contribute to the progress, prosperity and well-being of the people of Keralam.

During the visit, Tamang accompanied Mathur to the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, where he offered prayers for the well-being of the people of Sikkim and the state's continued progress, happiness and harmony.

Describing the temple visit as a blessed experience, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the blessings of Lord Padmanabhaswamy would continue to guide and protect the people of Sikkim.