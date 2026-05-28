Sikkim CM attends premiere of award-winning film ‘Shape of Momo’ in Gangtok

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the premiere of the award-winning film Shape of Momo in Gangtok on the evening of May 28 along with cabinet ministers and members of the film fraternity.

The film has been directed by Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Rai and has already gained attention at international film festivals, marking a significant moment for Sikkim’s growing film industry and regional cinema.

The premiere event highlighted the increasing recognition of stories and filmmakers emerging from the Himalayan state on both national and international platforms.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang described it as a proud moment for Sikkim and congratulated director Tribeny Rai for her achievement.

“It was a great pleasure to attend the premiere of the award-winning film ‘Shape of Momo’, directed by Sikkimese pride Tribeny Rai. This outstanding accomplishment marks an important achievement for the film fraternity of Sikkim and a proud occasion for the entire state,” the Chief Minister said.

Tamang praised the filmmaker’s vision, dedication and artistic excellence, stating that her success would inspire aspiring filmmakers and women across the region.

He added that the film has brought recognition and admiration for Sikkim on a wider platform and has contributed meaningfully to the growth of regional cinema.

The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to the cast and crew of the film for their future projects and continued success.