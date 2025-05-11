During a special gathering in Gangtok - 'Sarva Dharma Evam Sarva Jatiya Sabha', Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces and “Operation Sindoor”.

The event was held under the leadership of the Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

The meeting brought together people from all walks of life. Present at the event were state government officials, religious leaders from different faiths, representatives of all communities, members of NGOs, and many ordinary citizens. Everyone came together with a shared feeling of love and respect for the nation.

Speaking on behalf of all Sikkimese people, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said it was an honour to attend such a meaningful and historic gathering. He said that the Sabha showed unity and togetherness among all religions, castes, and communities in Sikkim. CM Tamang said, “We fully support our brave soldiers and the Indian Army. We support Operation Sindoor and stand with the Government of India in its fight against terrorism.”

The Chief Minister also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that under PM Modi’s guidance, India’s defence system has become much stronger. He added that the people and Government of Sikkim are united in their support for the Central Government, the Armed Forces, and national security.

During the Sabha, a special resolution was passed. It was a pledge made by all present that the people of Sikkim will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army. They promised to support the nation in its efforts to fight terrorism and protect national unity.

CM Tamang said that the Sabha was a powerful symbol of unity. He added that Sikkim is a land where people of different religions, languages, and cultures live together peacefully. This harmony is the true strength of India, he said.

He also remembered and paid respect to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country. “Their courage and sacrifice inspire us to stay united and protect our nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged everyone to stay patriotic and disciplined. He said that we must all work together to keep our country safe. “India is strong. We are united. Together, we will overcome every challenge,” he said.