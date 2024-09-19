Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on September 19, voiced strong support for the 'one nation, one election' system approved by the Union Cabinet.

The proposal, based on a report by a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, urban bodies, and panchayats within the next 100 days.

In a Facebook post, Tamang expressed his approval of the initiative, stating, "We strongly support the 'one nation, one election' system recently approved by the Union Cabinet." He echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiment, describing it as "an important step to making our democracy even more vibrant and participative."

The Sikkim CM highlighted several potential benefits of implementing simultaneous elections nationwide. "In my view, simultaneous elections across the country will offer significant benefits, including economic efficiency, streamlined electoral efforts, and a unified approach to governance," Tamang wrote.

He further emphasised the positive impact on voter engagement, suggesting that the proposed system "simplifies the electoral process for voters, resulting in greater participation."

Tamang also pointed to potential economic advantages, predicting "faster economic growth, and enhanced stability for the nation's economy."