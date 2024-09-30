Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on September 30 chaired a high-level meeting with the Border Roads Organization (BRO) at Mintokgang, discussing critical and strategic issues impacting the state.

The meeting’s agenda centered on identifying immediate and sustainable solutions for vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, particularly in North Sikkim. A joint inspection of critical points in the affected regions was resolved to ensure a comprehensive assessment and action plan.

Chief Minister Tamang said that there is a urgent need of accelerating joint inspections and swiftly executing necessary actions. He expressed deep concern over the need to restore damaged roads across the state, urging immediate steps to expedite the recovery process.

“I convey my gratitude to the Director General of Border Roads, the Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, and their team for their presence and the valuable, in-depth discussions held during the meeting,” said CM Tamang.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Roads and Bridges N.B. Dahal and other senior officials. Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads, Brig. Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, and other BRO officials were also present.

From the state government, Roads and Bridges Minister N.B. Dahal, Principal Secretary to the CM, Dr. S.D. Dhakal, and Secretary D. Dadul participated.