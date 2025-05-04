Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, along with his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials, came together for a friendly cricket exhibition match at the Mining Ground in Rangpo on Sunday, May 4. The match, played under bright and sunny skies, pitted the Chief Minister’s team against a side led by the Chief Secretary, drawing laughter, camaraderie, and light-hearted competition among the state’s leadership.





Speaking after the match, Chief Minister Tamang described the event as a “refreshing and memorable” occasion. “Enjoyed a vibrant Super Sunday under the sun with my cabinet colleagues during a friendly cricket exhibition match against the Chief Secretary’s team at the Rangpo Mining Ground. It was truly a refreshing and memorable day that strengthened bonds and celebrated the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship,” Tamang shared.





Beyond the game, the event served as an opportunity for ministers, secretaries, and officers to engage in informal interactions away from their daily responsibilities. The relaxed atmosphere offered a welcome respite from routine administrative work, fostering stronger ties among government functionaries while celebrating the unifying spirit of sports.