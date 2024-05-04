Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Goley, on May 4, expressed gratitude for his enlightening experience at Gyan Sarovar, Mount Abu. He described the introductory and morning meditation sessions as truly enlightening and blissful.

He also highlighted the uplifting meeting with Rajyogini Didi Sudesh, Director of Gyan Sarovar, praising her profound spiritual discourse. "We are proud to have had her guidance and to have engaged in her profound spiritual discourse," the chief minister wrote.

CM Tamang expressed appreciation for exploring spiritual treasures like the Kalpa Vriksha within the premises. He conveyed heartfelt thanks to Brahma Kumaris sisters, brothers, and all members for their warm welcome, felicitation, and organisation of the meditation sessions.