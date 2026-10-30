Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has called for improved infrastructure, stronger connectivity and greater efforts to preserve cultural heritage to unlock the tourism potential of the eight Northeastern states.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 14th International Tourism Mart (ITM) 2026 at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, Tamang highlighted the need for regional cooperation to develop the Northeast as a major tourism destination.

He said the region could attract more tourists by improving transport and tourism infrastructure, promoting its cultural heritage and involving local communities in tourism-related activities.

Highlighting initiatives taken by his government, Tamang said Sikkim had focused on developing homestays, promoting lesser-known destinations and strengthening tourism infrastructure to expand the sector.

He also stressed the importance of responsible tourism in generating employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities, particularly young people.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for bringing greater attention to connectivity, tourism and inclusive development in the Northeast, Tamang said the 'Ashta Lakshmi' vision could help position the region as a leading global tourism destination.