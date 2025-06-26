Sikkim CM calls for spiritual unity on His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa's 40th birthday

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang joined devotees, monks, and dignitaries at Rumtek Monastery on Thursday to mark the 40th birthday of His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, a significant event in the Tibetan Buddhist calendar.

Held at the Dharma Chakra Centre, the gathering was not only a celebration of the Karmapa’s birth anniversary but also a moment of collective prayer and spiritual reflection. Though the Karmapa attended the event virtually, his presence was deeply felt, especially during the sacred Sang Puja, a prayer ceremony that brought together hundreds of followers from across the region.

“I was also privileged to attend the sacred Sang Puja, which was presided over by His Holiness virtually,” Chief Minister Tamang said. “It was a deeply moving experience for all who were present.”

Tamang described the occasion as a deeply significant one for Sikkim and the wider Buddhist world. He emphasised the Karmapa’s global influence and the role his teachings have played in inspiring compassion and spiritual clarity.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, the CM offered prayers for the Karmapa’s good health and long life. He also acknowledged the spiritual presence of Kyabje Zurmang Gharwang Rinpoche, calling it a blessing that added “immense spiritual depth to the celebrations.”

While the Karmapa remains in exile, Rumtek Monastery continues to serve as his official seat and a spiritual centre for the Karma Kagyu lineage. Today, the monastery was adorned with ceremonial decorations, and the sounds of chants and ritual instruments filled the air as monks led traditional prayers.

The Chief Minister’s attendance was seen as a symbolic affirmation of the state government’s respect and connection with the monastic community. For many in the gathering, it reinforced the cultural and religious unity between Sikkim’s leadership and its spiritual heritage.

“He is a beacon of hope and inner peace for many in today’s world,” Tamang noted, expressing his hopes for the Karmapa to “continue to illuminate the path of Dharma.”

The event also highlighted Rumtek’s continued relevance as a hub of spiritual activity and its deep-rooted place in the lives of Buddhists in Sikkim and beyond.

As the ceremony ended, those in attendance offered personal prayers and wishes for His Holiness. Tamang concluded by stating, “May His Holiness continue to guide all beings towards peace and enlightenment for many years to come.”