Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi to discuss and submit a proposal outlining the severe impacts of the cloudburst which took place on October 3 and 4, 2023 on the Teesta River. He also congratulated Patil on his appointment as union minister and exalted confidence in his leadership.

The catastrophic cloudburst brought in enormous debris, causing a substantial rise in the water level due to sedimentation, with the riverbed level rising by approximately 8-10 meters and drastically altering the morphology of the river.

CM Tamang emphasised the urgent need to strengthen the Teesta River banks and called for appropriate River Training Works (RTW) along the alignment from Zeema to Melli, which will help mitigate the devastation from the river and prevent further disasters.

The Sikkim chief minister informed that he emphasised that the incident has altered the river’s morphology and created an urgent need for River Training Works (RTW) from Zeema to Melli, including Chungthang, Mangan, Singtam, and Rangpo, to prevent further devastation.

The chief minister detailed how the silt deposits have caused the river to swell, partially submerging low-lying areas and endangering lives and properties. Continuous heavy downpour during the monsoon has raised water levels dangerously, threatening to submerge the towns of Dikchu, Singtam, Rangpo, and Melli. Infrastructure such as road networks, jhora training works, and river protection walls have been severely damaged.

In light of these challenges, CM Tamang requested the Ministry of Jal Shakti to execute a team of experts to study the River Teesta's morphology, assess the damage, and provide guidance, resources, and expert recommendations.

It must be mentioned that the Union Minister instructed the authorities to pay utmost heed to the proposal regarding the constitution of team of experts for the needful and immediate necessities and mitigation in regards to the rivers and glaciers of Sikkim.

He also conveyed profound gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Ministry for their unwavering support for Sikkim's development.

MP (Lok Sabha) Indra Hang Subba, MP (Rajya Sabha) DT Lepcha, Chief Secretary VB Pathak, Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) Dr. SD Dhakal, Secretary (DoWR, RD&GR) Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary (DWS) Vini Mahajan were also present.