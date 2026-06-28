Sikkim CM calls for stronger cultural ties with Darjeeling at Kirati festival

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday, June 28, called for strengthening the long-standing cultural and historical ties between Sikkim and Darjeeling while attending the Kirati Khambu Rai Cultural Festival 2026 and the Sakela Ubhauli celebrations in Darjeeling.

The event was attended by Sikkim Minister Bhojraj Rai, West Bengal Minister Bishal Lama, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and other dignitaries.

Congratulating the Kirati Khambu Rai Cultural and Research Society (KKRSS) for organising the festival, Mr. Tamang said the event plays an important role in preserving the language, traditions and identity of the Kirati community.

Describing Sakela Ubhauli as a celebration that honours nature and ancestors, the Chief Minister said the festival promotes the values of unity, gratitude and mutual respect. He stressed that preserving language and cultural heritage is a shared responsibility and an enduring legacy for future generations.

Highlighting the close relationship between the two neighbouring Himalayan regions, Mr. Tamang said Sikkim and Darjeeling may be separated by administrative boundaries but remain united by a shared language, culture, traditions and history. He urged people to continue strengthening this bond.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the younger generation to remain connected to their cultural roots while preparing for the future.

Sakela Ubhauli is one of the most significant festivals of the Kirati Rai community. The festival is marked by traditional rituals, music and dance, symbolising gratitude to nature and prayers for prosperity.