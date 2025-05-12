Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, greeted the people of the state and the global community.

Extending a message of peace and reflection, CM Tamang emphasised the significance of Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, in commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and attainment of Nirvana of Lord Gautama Buddha.

“This sacred day, marked by the full moon, holds immense spiritual significance for followers of Buddhism around the world. As we celebrate, we remember Lord Buddha’s teachings of peace, compassion, non-violence, and universal brotherhood,” said the chief minister.

CM Tamang highlighted how Lord Buddha's journey from Prince Siddhartha Gautama to a revered spiritual leader continues to inspire humanity, especially in Sikkim, where the festival is celebrated with sincerity and devotion. Devotees in the state and across India observe Buddha Purnima with rituals such as fasting, meditation, and acts of service, marking the deep connection to Lord Buddha’s values.

"As we come together to celebrate this holy day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles Lord Buddha stood for. May this Buddha Purnima bring joy, harmony, and inner peace to every household and strengthen the spirit of unity and compassion among all Sikkimese people," the CM added.