Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the vibrant Namsoong celebration at Gangyap, Yuksom-Tashiding constituency, marking a significant cultural event for the Lepcha community.

Expressing his delight, Tamang said, “It was a pleasure to attend the vibrant Gangyap Namsoong celebration today. Namsoong, a significant festival of the Lepcha community, beautifully highlights our deep connection with nature and the cycles of life.”

The Namsoong festival, rooted in Lepcha traditions, signifies the beginning of a new year and celebrates the harmonious relationship between humans and nature. The event witnessed traditional dances, music, and rituals, drawing participation from across the state.



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The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage, saying, “Events like these are a testament to our rich heritage and unity. They inspire us to come together and celebrate our shared traditions.”

Tamang also urged citizens to use the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to peace and collective progress. “Let us embrace this occasion to reaffirm our commitment to peace, mutual respect, and collective progress for the prosperity of our beautiful state,” he added.