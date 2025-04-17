Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his delight at attending the Discover Rabong and Cho-dzo Fest, commending the event's organizers for creating a memorable celebration that beautifully showcased the region’s rich cultural heritage. During his address, CM Tamang praised the spirit of hospitality and the collective enthusiasm that made the festival a resounding success.

The Cho-dzo Fest, which celebrated both the cultural and sporting prowess of Rabong, was not just a spectacle of traditional customs but also a platform to promote tourism, grassroots sports, and community cohesion in Sikkim. "This vibrant festival not only highlights the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Rabong but also reflects our collective commitment to promoting tourism, grassroots sports, and community harmony in Sikkim," Tamang said.

In his speech, the Chief Minister also reflected on the role such events play in showcasing Sikkim's scenic beauty and cultural diversity. He emphasized that the festival helped strengthen the state’s image as a top destination for cultural tourism, adventure, and unity. “Events like these are crucial in strengthening Sikkim’s standing as a hub of culture, sports, and tourism,” he added.

One of the highlights of the festival was the inaugural Chief Minister Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament. Tamang shared his excitement at witnessing the high skill level and sportsmanship displayed by the teams. He also praised the inclusion of MMA fights and other sporting events, which added to the energy of the celebration. "The skill, determination, and sportsmanship exhibited by the teams were truly inspiring," he remarked.

The CM further noted the potential for such festivals and tournaments to drive local tourism, create opportunities for youth, and foster stronger community ties. “These events not only celebrate our culture and athleticism but also provide opportunities to showcase our state’s growth in tourism and sports,” he said.