Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, addressed a huge gathering at the State Level Sakewa Celebration 2024 on November 20 extending his warm greetings to the people of the Rai community and expressing his gratitude for their continued support in the state elections. Speaking on this special occasion, Tamang marked his first visit to the Yoksam–Tashiding Assembly constituency post the 2024 elections, acknowledging the overwhelming support extended by the people for the victory of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and their candidate Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

"Today’s celebration is very significant to me and to the people of Yoksam–Tashiding," said CM Tamang. "This is my first visit to this constituency after the elections, and I am deeply thankful to the people for making us victorious. You have chosen Tshering Thendup Bhutia, and we have entrusted him with the responsibility of the Tourism Department. Your support for him is crucial, and we stand committed to ensuring that the people of this constituency never face any challenges."

Tamang also took a moment to speak on the spiritual significance of the region, noting that Yoksam–Tashiding is not only an important political area but also a deeply religious place. "Yoksam is one of the most visited places in Sikkim, with its religious sites and monasteries. Before coming here, I visited a religious place to seek blessings for the people," he said.

The Chief Minister reassured the locals of his government's commitment to their welfare, stating, "We have taken several applications from the people of this area and will ensure that all issues are addressed promptly. In December, I will return for a two-day visit to meet with you and continue our work on resolving any pending concerns."

Highlighting the success of the SKM government, Tamang spoke proudly about the government's initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people in the region. "In the last five years, we have provided over 1500 government job appointments to the people of this constituency," he remarked. "We have regularized jobs for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, ensuring that people who once faced uncertainties now have stable employment."

He also pointed out the government’s success in implementing welfare schemes like the Amma Yojana, which has already distributed Rs. 20,000 to eligible women. "Another Rs. 32,000 will be distributed soon, and more than 6,000 mothers have benefited from government jobs. These initiatives are a testament to the SKM government's focus on empowering women and families in Sikkim," he added.

The Chief Minister further discussed ongoing infrastructure developments, mentioning home-building schemes and the promotion of homestay tourism in the region. "We are committed to providing housing for the poor, and all housing projects will be completed as promised. The tourism department will also assist in establishing homestays with three rooms each to boost local tourism."

Addressing the political atmosphere, Tamang urged the people not to be swayed by those who might attempt to undermine the progress made by the SKM government. "Some may try to provoke you, but remain steadfast. We are delivering on our promises, and we will continue to work for the betterment of every individual in this state," he stated.

Tamang also took a moment to reflect on the government's support for education, particularly in helping underprivileged students pursue higher education. "We have helped many students achieve their dreams of becoming doctors and engineers through government scholarships and support. One such student is a doctor today, working in Manipur, thanks to the SKM government's assistance," he said.

As the event concluded, Tamang reiterated the importance of democracy and the people's power in shaping the future. "The victory of SKM is a result of the people's choice, and it is our duty to ensure that Sikkim moves forward. The government will always stand by the people, and together, we will make Sikkim stronger and more prosperous," he said.