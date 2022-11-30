Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level meeting with the officials of NHIDCL and the stakeholders of the State at the conference hall of Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok.

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, reviewed the progress of the National Highway Projects in the State.

During the review, discussions about land acquisition issues, the progress of ongoing projects, proposed projects, ownership disputes & arbitration, and possible financial interventions were discussed in detail.



The Chief Minister stressed the importance of coordination between the Centre and State agencies for developing infrastructure in the State and instructed the officials to get the work on track.

Prem Singh Tamang interacted with the state government officials and construction companies representatives and enquired about the project's present status involving road construction work in the State. He also noted the current approach to the work being carried out by the central agencies in the State and suggested that the work should be carried out in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister interacted with the District Collectors of Gangtok, Pakyong, Namchi, and Gyalshing, and they gave a brief report about the work under their supervision.

Further, various policies regarding road development, issues related to the non-evacuation of compensated houses/structures, compensation for damage beyond RoW, safeguarding nature while constructing roads, and other technicalities were discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to identify the damaged area under Row to compensate the individuals accordingly and requested NHIDCL to do the needful as and when required.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Shri VB Pathak took note of the responsibilities allocated to the concerned officials' regarding matters discussed during the session and accordingly specified the time frame for the designated work to be completed.

Later, Chief Engineer Urban Development Department, Shailendra Sharma, shared a PowerPoint presentation to show how the improper disposal of boulders and other construction debris accumulated during road construction by NHIDCL has caused damage to Martam Solid Waste Treatment Plant.

Similarly, Pakyong DC, Tashi Chophel, also shared a PowerPoint presentation highlighting issues related to public and private property damage by the NHIDCL. The Chief Minister took note of the problem and asked the concerned officials to look into the matter, expedite the necessary aid and compensation to the public, and take careful measures while constructing.



After the discussion session and with the intervention sought from the representatives, the Chief Minister asked the officials to intensify their work monitoring for the timely completion of the National Highway projects in the State.

Also present were Kunga Nima, Minister of Land Revenue and Disaster Management, Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Minister of Power Department, BS Panth, Minister of Tourism Department, LN Sharma, Minister of Agriculture, VB Phatak, Chief Secretary of the State, ML Srivastav ACS cum PCCF, Forest Department, Secretary CMO Tenzing Kizom Bhutia, District Collectors & Superintendent of Police of different districts, HoDs of allied departments, Government of Sikkim, officials from the Chief Minister's office, and representatives from NHIDCL.