Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 14, chaired a high-level meeting at Mintokgang to address the natural calamity that has severely impacted the state. The disaster has caused extensive property damage and disrupted road connectivity, power supply, food supply, and mobile networks across multiple areas.

The meeting focused on strategising and coordinating response efforts to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of residents. Officials provided detailed briefings on the extent of the damages, highlighting critical road disruptions and immediate challenges faced by affected people. They assessed damage to key roads and bridges essential for transportation and relief operations and provided updates on immediate relief measures, including the deployment of emergency services and distribution of essential supplies.

CM Tamang directed officials to closely monitor the situation and expedite the process of reestablishing connectivity and relief efforts. He emphasised the importance of continuous assessment of affected areas to identify and prioritise the most critical issues. He also appealed to the public to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with authorities.

The meeting was attended by Rural Development Department Minister Arun Upreti, Roads and Bridges Minister NB Dahal, RDD Advisor Kala Rai, Power Department Advisor Sanjeet Kharel, Land Revenue & Disaster Management Advisor LB Das, the Chief Secretary, DGP, and secretaries from various departments, along with other key officials