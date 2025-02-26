Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang wrapped up a three-day public outreach initiative, 'Janta Bhet Karyakram,' at Mamring Gaushala in Amba, engaging directly with thousands of residents from the Rhenock constituency. The programme, which ran from February 23 to 25, aimed at addressing public concerns and enhancing government accessibility.

Over 1,200 people met the Chief Minister daily, with an estimated 4,000 individuals benefiting from the initiative. The event kicked off at Padamchey Secondary School before moving to the Rhenock Forest Bungalow and concluding at Mamring Gaushala. The interactive sessions provided a platform for citizens to discuss issues related to infrastructure, water supply, healthcare, education, and employment.

CM Tamang expressed gratitude to government officials, volunteers, and the public for their active participation. He emphasised the significance of such engagements in ensuring effective governance and pledged to continue similar programmes in other constituencies.

“The Janta Bhet Karyakram with the people of Rhenock constituency has successfully concluded today at Mamring Gaushala. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished dignitaries, HODs, officers, staff, volunteers, and party workers whose dedication made this event a success. I also deeply appreciate the support of the people, without whom this would not have been possible,” Tamang said.

Senior officials from various government departments attended the sessions, offering immediate responses to public concerns and sharing information about welfare schemes. The outreach saw participation from multiple localities, including Budang Kamarey GPU, East Pendam GPU, and several wards under Chalamthang Pacheykhani GPU.

Apart from policy discussions, CM Tamang extended financial assistance to the elderly, patients, and students facing hardships, reinforcing the government’s commitment to timely aid. Many attendees appreciated the initiative, highlighting its role in bridging the gap between the administration and the people