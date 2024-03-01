Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has condemned the attack on Senior SDF Party leader K. N. Rai.

CM Tamang condemned the attack and said that a respected politician like Rai should never be subjected to such treatment.

"I strongly condemn the unpleasant and anti-social act of assault on former Speaker Shri KN Rai in Malli, Namchi district today. Shri KN Rai, a respected politician and senior citizen, should never have been subjected to such mistreatment. Strong actions against the perpetrators will be initiated, ensuring justice for the victim. Our state thrives on peace and harmony, and such despicable acts will not be tolerated. I urge everyone to uphold peace, unity, and tranquillity, rejecting violence and strife," said CM Tamang.

Noteworthy is that senior SDF Party leader KN Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly physically assaulted by members of the SKM party at Mazi Gaon, Melli at approximately 2:30 pm.

The SDF has strongly condemned this act and called for immediate police intervention.

This incident raises concerns about the state of democracy and the rule of law in Sikkim.

Earlier, alleging attacks on its cadres by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front has urged the Election Commission to impose central rule in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Sikkim are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls sometime in April-May.