Sikkim CM condoles loss of lives in Nepal floods, extends solidarity

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has expressed grief over the loss of lives and extensive damage caused by incessant rainfall, floods and landslides in several parts of neighbouring Nepal, particularly the devastating flooding along the Bhotekoshi River in the Tibet-Nepal border region.

In a condolence message, Tamang paid tribute on behalf of the people of Sikkim to those who lost their lives in the disaster and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He also expressed concern for people who have been displaced or affected by the loss of homes, property and livelihoods.

" Nepal is not just our neighbouring country but an intimate nation deeply connected to us through cultural and emotional ties," the Chief Minister said, adding that the people of Sikkim share the pain and suffering caused by any major calamity in Nepal.

Tamang commended the efforts of the Government of Nepal, security agencies, rescue and relief personnel and local communities involved in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas.

He prayed for strength, courage and patience for families affected by the disaster and wished a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister also conveyed that Sikkim stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal during the difficult period.