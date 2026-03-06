Sikkim CM congratulates Anniela Sherpa for clearing UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday, March 6, congratulated Ms. Anniela Sherpa for successfully clearing the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, describing the achievement as a proud moment for the state.

In a message of appreciation, the Chief Minister said that Anniela Sherpa’s success reflects the growing confidence, dedication and aspirations of the youth of Sikkim. He said clearing the Civil Services Examination, which is considered one of the most competitive and prestigious examinations in the country, is a remarkable accomplishment and a matter of pride for the entire state.

Tamang also extended his warm congratulations to her parents, Nima Wangdi Sherpa and Reena Rai. He said the support, encouragement and guidance provided by parents often play an important role in shaping such achievements. According to him, their efforts and belief in their daughter’s abilities have contributed greatly to her success.

The Chief Minister said that Anniela Sherpa’s achievement will serve as a source of inspiration for many young students and civil service aspirants across Sikkim. He said her success sends a strong message that with dedication, discipline and hard work, young people from the state can achieve their dreams and compete at the national level.

Expressing confidence in her future role, Tamang said he believes Anniela Sherpa will serve the nation with dedication, integrity and compassion. He added that young officers like her will play an important role in strengthening public service and contributing to the development of the country.

The Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to Anniela Sherpa for a bright and successful career ahead in the service of the nation.