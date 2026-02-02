Sikkim CM congratulates Dalai Lama on Grammy Award win

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 2 congratulated Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on winning the Grammy Award, calling it a moment of pride and global recognition for his lifelong message of compassion and wisdom.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for his work Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

Taking to social media platform X, Tamang expressed his joy and reverence, stating, “With deep reverence and joy, I offer heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness on receiving the Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.”

The chief minister said the recognition honours a lifetime devoted to awakening compassion, wisdom and universal responsibility. He added that through the Dalai Lama’s gentle voice and timeless teachings, countless people across the world are guided towards inner peace and a deeper understanding of shared interconnectedness.

“May these meditations continue to plant seeds of kindness, heal suffering, and illuminate the path toward a more compassionate world,” Tamang said.

The Grammy win marks a significant milestone in the Dalai Lama’s global outreach, further underscoring the universal appeal of his teachings beyond spiritual and cultural boundaries.