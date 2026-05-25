Sikkim CM congratulates Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai on elevation as Patna High Court Chief Justice

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday, May 24 congratulated Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai on her elevation as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, describing it as a historic and proud moment for the state.

In a Facebook post, the chief minister said it was a matter of “immense pride, honour, and happiness” for Sikkim that Justice Rai is set to assume one of the highest judicial positions in the country.

Justice Rai, who is currently serving as a judge of the Sikkim High Court, will become the first woman judge from Sikkim to be appointed Chief Justice of a high court.

Tamang said her elevation marked a historic milestone and reflected her unwavering dedication, integrity, wisdom and distinguished service to the judiciary.

He further noted that her achievement would inspire not only the people of Sikkim but also aspiring individuals across the country.

On behalf of the government and people of the state, the chief minister extended his warm greetings and best wishes to Justice Rai for a successful tenure ahead.

Expressing confidence in her leadership, Tamang said the Patna High Court would continue to uphold the highest traditions of justice, fairness and constitutional values under her guidance.