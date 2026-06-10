Sikkim CM congratulates PM Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday, June 10 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s democratic history during a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held in New Delhi.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, brought together leaders of NDA constituent parties to discuss national priorities and the alliance’s vision for the future.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister for surpassing the previous record of 4,398 days in office held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He described the achievement as a reflection of the people’s trust in Modi’s leadership and his sustained commitment to nation-building.

Tamang also highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047 and expressed confidence that the goal of transforming India into a developed nation would be realised under his leadership.

Emphasising the significance of the Northeast in the country’s growth trajectory, the Sikkim Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his continued focus on the region’s development. He noted that under Modi’s leadership, the Northeast has witnessed significant progress and expanded opportunities across sectors.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recognition of the Northeast as “Ashta Lakshmi,” Tamang said the initiative had elevated the region’s importance in India’s development agenda and strengthened its integration into the national growth story.

The Chief Minister also recalled Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Sikkim during the state’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, describing it as a memorable occasion that remains a source of pride for the people of the state.

Highlighting the expansion of the NDA under Modi’s leadership, Tamang observed that the alliance had grown from a coalition of 25 parties during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to a grouping of 39 parties at present. He attributed the alliance’s growth to principles of trust, mutual respect and collective development.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, Tamang conveyed his best wishes to the Prime Minister and expressed hope for his continued good health and leadership as India advances towards the goals of becoming a developed nation and a leading global power.