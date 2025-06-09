Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing one year in office during his third consecutive term as the head of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

In a message, the chief minister praised the Prime Minister for his strong and dynamic leadership that has helped India move forward confidently on the world stage. He said that under Modi’s guidance, India is not only growing fast but also giving power and opportunities to every section of society.

Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the importance of the Prime Minister’s focus on democracy and his efforts to make India self-reliant through the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission.

He mentioned that Modi’s famous motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” has become a strong force bringing the country together, promoting progress, and creating a sense of pride among the people.

The chief minister also expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the people of Sikkim for the Prime Minister’s care and support for the state. He said the inclusive governance and clear vision shown by the central government have given new hope and helped bring development to the Himalayan region.

“On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his continued attention and support to our state and its people,” said Prem Singh Tamang. He wished the Prime Minister good health, strength, and wisdom to continue leading the country toward a future full of growth, unity, and international respect.