Sikkim CM congratulates Prakash Bhattarai on Sahitya Akademi Award selection

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on March 16 congratulated Prakash Bhattarai for being selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025.

The Sahitya Akademi earlier in the day announced its annual awards in 24 Indian languages recognised by the national academy. Bhattarai has been selected in the Nepali language category for his work “Nepali Paramparik Sanskriti Ra Sabhyata Ko Dukuti.”

In a social media post, the Chief Minister expressed happiness and pride over the achievement, stating that Bhattarai would be honoured with the award by the Government of India for his outstanding essay, which offers a vivid glimpse into Nepali traditional culture and civilisation.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him for this important and remarkable achievement,” Tamang said.

The Chief Minister also lauded Bhattarai’s contribution to the preservation, promotion and development of Nepali language, literature and culture, describing his work as significant and inspiring. He said the recognition has brought pride to the entire Nepali-speaking community and well-wishers across the state.

Bhattarai currently serves as the vice chairman of the Institute for Transforming Sikkim (ITS) and is a resident of Timburbong in Soreng district.