Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the critical role of collaborative governance during a two-day workshop concluding Tuesday, as the Himalayan state commemorates five decades as part of India.

Speaking at the valedictory session of "Viksit Sikkim Se Viksit Bharat @2047," Tamang emphasised how federal support has been crucial during the state's most challenging moments. The workshop coincided with Government Formation Day celebrations for both the NDA at the Centre and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government.

"The help we got during the pandemic, the Teesta floods, landslides, and even during earthquakes, has been extremely important for our recovery and growth," Tamang stated, underscoring the partnership between state and central governments.

The chief minister stressed accountability among government employees, calling for service without bias. "Our service must always be for the people. We must work together for a better Sikkim," he told officials and stakeholders gathered for the event.

Tamang expressed gratitude for the public support that brought his party back to power. "I am deeply grateful to the people of our state for trusting us again. Your support gives us strength and keeps us moving forward," he said.

Reflecting on seven years of SKM governance, the chief minister attributed progress to the combined efforts of government staff and citizens. "All our achievements would not have been possible without the hard work of our employees and the support of our people. I thank each one of you," he added.

The workshop aligned with national development goals, with Tamang outlining Sikkim's role in India's vision for 2047. "We are committed to building a strong and developed Sikkim. By doing so, we can proudly be a part of India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by the time we celebrate 100 years of independence," he declared.

The timing proves significant as improved cooperation has strengthened trade links through Guwahati and Siliguri markets, which serve as vital economic corridors for landlocked Sikkim. These partnerships have bolstered the state's economy during difficult periods, demonstrating the value of regional integration in development strategies.

The workshop brought together various officials, employees, and stakeholders to discuss pathways toward achieving the state's development objectives within the broader national framework.