Kailash Kher’s dynamic performance at the Makar Sankranti Maghey Mela 2025 in Jorethang took an unforgettable turn when Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang joined him on stage, dancing to "Ye Duniya Utpatanga Chak De Phattey" from the film Khosla Ka Ghosla.

The audience erupted in cheers as the usually composed Chief Minister showcased his lighter side, dancing enthusiastically alongside Kher. The moment became even more lively when Madam Krishna Rai joined the stage, adding to the celebration by moving to the beats of Kher’s high-energy rendition of "Duniya Uth Mananga."

This marked the first time a Sikkim Chief Minister was seen dancing with a performer on stage, making the event a memorable highlight of the festival.

Kher, known for his hits like "Teri Deewani" and "Saiyan," was a star attraction at the annual festival, which draws large crowds from across the region. His arrival on January 20 was warmly received by Chief Patron and MLA Madan Sinchury, Chief Minister’s Press Secretary Yugen Tamang, and CLC President Rajesh Rai.

The performance not only showcased Kher’s musical prowess but also reflected the joyous spirit of the Makar Sankranti celebrations, creating a historic and heartwarming moment for attendees.