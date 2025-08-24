Sikkim CM’s daughter participates in taekwondo competition, wins father’s praise

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on August 24, expressed pride as his daughter, Prakriya Tamang Golay, participated in the Poomsae Competition of the Asmita Khelo India Women’s League at Palzor Stadium, Gangtok.

The event, organised by the Sikkim Amateur Taekwondo Association (SATA) in collaboration with India Taekwondo and Khelo India, aims to promote women’s participation in martial arts and inspire young girls to pursue taekwondo as a career, while fostering discipline and confidence.

Prakriya Tamang Golay, who currently holds the Red One Belt in taekwondo, was among the many young women who participated in the Poomsae category of the tournament. Poomsae is a form-based discipline of taekwondo, where participants display a set of movements with precision, balance, and technique. It is considered one of the most graceful and skillful parts of the martial art.

In a message, the Chief Minister said, “I am proud to share that my daughter, Prakriya Tamang Golay, is taking part in the Poomsae Competition at the Asmita Khelo India Women’s League. I wish her and all fellow competitors great success in this event and hope they gain valuable experiences that will strengthen their journey in sports.”