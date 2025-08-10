Why Sikkim CM Tamang chose August 10 to honour mothers

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday announced that August 10 will be celebrated as ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ — a day dedicated to honouring the strength, love, and sacrifices of mothers across the state.

The occasion holds deep personal significance for Tamang. On August 10, 2018, he was released after what he described as an unjust imprisonment, a day he had so far observed as ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’. Recalling that period, the Chief Minister said his thoughts during confinement were always with his mother, whose quiet suffering and unwavering faith became his source of strength.

“When I was kept away from home unjustly, my thoughts always went back to one person — my mother,” Tamang said. He spoke about his mother’s quiet pain and sleepless nights during that difficult time. Her constant belief in him became his shield and gave him strength.

He added that no political victory or change in government can happen without the love, prayers, and courage of a mother. “The legacy of a mother is greater than any throne, title, or achievement,” he said. “It is priceless and timeless, and it is the greatest legacy any society can celebrate.”

With this, Chief Minister Tamang declared that the day formerly remembered as ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’ — marking his personal release — will now be celebrated as ‘Aama Samman Diwas’, a day to honour mothers.

He also shared his government’s commitment to supporting and empowering mothers across Sikkim. The chief minister mentioned several initiatives including the ‘Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana’, which provides financial support to mothers, the creation of breastfeeding pods in public spaces to ensure dignity, and increased opportunities for women in leadership and entrepreneurship.

“Every step we take as a government is built on one truth,” he said, “when we empower our mothers, we empower Sikkim.”

Tamang described the day as deeply personal. “It is my way of saying thank you to my mother and to every mother in every home across Sikkim,” he said. “Your love is our foundation. Your strength is our future.”