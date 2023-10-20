Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on october 20 addressed a gathering during a relief distribution program for drivers affected by flash floods. Picking up a popular Sprite advertisement catchphrase, he declared, "Seedhi Baat No Bakwas," stating the administration's results-oriented approach.

Taking center stage at Chintan Bhawan, CM Tamang stressed the difference between his government's approach and those of its predecessors, claiming, "Unlike earlier administrations that made grandiose promises and rarely delivered, we are not all talk and no action. We believe in working diligently and making minimal promises."

Tamang said, "We are blowing the Conch, which once remained silent. We don't speak excessively; we act. Our policies cater to people from all walks of life, with initiatives like 'Aama' for mothers, 'Vatsalya' for infertile couples, and the 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' environmental program, poised to earn national acclaim."

The occasion was a relief distribution program for 223 drivers of Z and J category vehicles who had been stranded in Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung due to recent flash floods. Each of these drivers received relief checks worth Rs. 20,000 as part of the government's assistance.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, CM Tamang expressed gratitude and recognized the generous contributions from various individuals and organizations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).