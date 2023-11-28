In response to recent allegations and concerns surrounding the purported involvement of his family members in government affairs, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 27 refuted the claims while pledging to maintain transparency and accountability in the administration. CM Tamang was addressing the gathering of Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Yen celebrations at Hee-Martam, Gyalshing district yesterday.

Chief Minister Golay categorically dismissed allegations of assigning oxygen supply or equipment-related work to his son and clarified that no such tasks were given to his wife. He declared that if any evidence surfaced proving his son's involvement in supplying goods to government departments, he would resign from his position immediately.

Golay spoke on the charitable initiatives spearheaded by his younger son through 'Garib Jan Kalyan Prokasta'. Contrary to accusations, Golay stated that the organization operates solely for the welfare of the impoverished citizens of Sikkim. The initiative funded by donations, provides financial assistance for medical treatments, surgeries and operations. Golay further added that the organization does not partake in the supply of medicines, medical equipment, or offer advice to healthcare professionals.

In an effort to dispel concerns about potential conflicts of interest, the Chief Minister addressed the role of his brother, a contractor by profession. Golay asserted that stringent measures were implemented to ensure his brother refrained from engaging in any government-related projects. He stated, "As soon as our government was formed, I strictly told my brother that he cannot do any government-related work."

Furthermore, Golay expressed his concern about the spread of misinformation in the digital age. He urged caution in disseminating unverified claims and highlighted the importance of responsible information-sharing in an era dominated by mobile phones, laptops and other technological platforms.