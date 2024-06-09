Sikkim Chief Minister-designate Prem Singh Tamang arrived in Delhi on June 9 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the media, Tamang extended his congratulations to Modi and expressed gratitude for the invitation.

"Tomorrow, I will also take oath as the Chief Minister of Sikkim," Tamang said. "This time, our party has performed very well in Sikkim, and I want to thank the entire public for this. My priority is water, electricity, roads, education, health, and infrastructure development."

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Prem Singh Tamang's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Sikkim, scheduled for June 10 at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. The decision to hold the event at the same venue as the 2019 ceremony was made following requests from the public and party workers.

Extensive arrangements are being made to ensure the event's security and smooth execution. To facilitate the ceremony, all government and private schools, colleges, and academic institutions within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) area will remain closed on June 10.

This measure aims to accommodate the necessary security arrangements and traffic restrictions. Students, parents, and staff of affected institutions have been informed to plan accordingly for the day.