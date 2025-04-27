Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar engaged in a detailed discussion on the state's ongoing development initiatives and future plans for progress.

Before Khattar attended a dinner hosted in his honour, he met Chief Minister Tamang at Samman Bhawan for a "productive meeting".

The Union Minister shared valuable insights and conveyed his strong encouragement towards the advancement efforts underway in Sikkim.

He also chaired a pivotal Regional Power Conference with Energy Ministers of the Northeast in Gangtok and, "held extensive discussions on strengthening the power sector in the region, with a special focus on hydropower generation, transmission, and distribution."

"Reviewed progress on key central schemes, including NERPSIP for boosting the intrastate transmission & distribution system & the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)," the union minister said in a post on X.

"We also took stock of the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution Systems for Sikkim & urged states to fast-track household electrification under RDSS to ensure last-mile connectivity," he added further.