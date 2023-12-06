The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, presented a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah concerning the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and the recognition of tribal status for 12 indigenous communities. Union Minister promised to examine the issue thoroughly.

Initiating the meeting, the Chief Minister presented a comprehensive memorandum and report on behalf of the state government, addressing the crucial topics of Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in SLA and the grant of tribal status for 12 indigenous communities. Subsequently, the representatives of the Limboo-Tamang committee and EIECOS+1 submitted separate memorandums.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister eloquently underscored the significance of the outlined demands, emphasizing their importance for the state. He earnestly requested the Union Minister's intervention to address these pressing matters. Additionally, Mr Raju Basnet, the Convener of EIECOS+1, provided historical context to substantiate the community's claims.

Upon the completion of the briefing, the Union Minister expressed assurance in thoroughly examining the matter. He committed to follow the standard procedure and correspond accordingly from the ministry's end.

The delegation included Arun Upreti, Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers BS Panth, Sanjit Kharel, and Bhim Hang Subba, MP Lok Sabha Indra Hang Subba, Chief Secretary VB Pathak, representatives of the Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim + 1 (EIECOS+1), T.N Dhakal Committee and the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation committee in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA).