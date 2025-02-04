Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has dismissed speculations about a merger between Sikkim and Darjeeling, calling it a baseless issue stirred up by the opposition to mislead the public. Addressing the 13th Foundation Day celebration of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Pacheykhani, Tamang urged people not to fall for such claims.

"The person who is raising this issue; go and ask him. Even he will say that the Sikkim-Darjeeling merger can never happen," he said, asserting that the opposition was bringing up irrelevant matters due to a lack of real political issues.

Tamang underlined Sikkim’s constitutional protection under Article 371(F), which safeguards its distinct identity and history. "Our Article 371(F) gives us protection. Sikkim has its own history, and Darjeeling has its own. The opposition leaders who are raising this issue are useless people. We are protected by the Constitution, and a Sikkim-Darjeeling merger is impossible," he said.

Challenging those making such claims, he invited them to debate the matter instead of misleading the public. "Do not misguide the people of Sikkim. If you have any real concerns, come and debate with us. But you have no genuine issues, and that is why you are spreading such misleading statements," he said.

Tamang also addressed other governance matters, including a recent high-level meeting in Delhi. He clarified that the meeting was solely focused on securing tribal status for 12 left-out communities of Sikkim. "This meeting was organised for one reason only—to ensure tribal status for the 12 communities that have been left out. Intellectuals from all these communities are part of the committee working on this," he said.

He acknowledged that there were some initial errors in recent resolutions passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly but assured that they had been rectified through a corrigendum.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to Sikkim’s welfare, Tamang said, "We are the government, and we are here to protect Sikkim and its people."