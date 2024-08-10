Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang addressing the 7th Jan Unmukti Diwas celebration, shared about his experience on his past imprisonment and reiterated his commitment to the state’s development. Speaking about his year in confinement from August 10, 2017, to August 10, 2018, Tamang praised the support he received from the people of Sikkim, which he credits for making his challenging period bearable.

In his speech, Tamang shared vivid memories of his time in cell number 5, a confinement cell where he endured harsh conditions and poor food. Despite these hardships, he maintained that the continuous encouragement from his supporters made him feel less isolated. "The love and support from you all made those 365 days seem less daunting. It felt as though I was not alone," Tamang said.

Tamang expressed his gratitude for the solidarity he experienced, which he believes was pivotal in his journey from prison to politics. He acknowledged that while he never aspired to become Chief Minister, his primary goal has always been to serve and improve Sikkim. "If I had dreamt solely of becoming CM, I might not have achieved success. My focus was always on bringing positive change," he said.

The Chief Minister spoke about his commitment to working diligently for Sikkim, promising to extend his efforts further. He said that his administration would strive for transparency and integrity, contrasting sharply with the previous government. "Sikkim will not face corruption or dictatorial governance under our watch. The people have chosen a government committed to honesty and progress," Tamang said.

Speaking on the previous government’s stance on media freedom, Tamang highlighted the challenges faced by journalists under the SDF administration. He expressed appreciation for the media’s resilience and assured that his administration values their role in society, pledging to offer them greater respect and benefits.