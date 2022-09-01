Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday appointed eleven Ministers, thus expanding his cabinet. Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad ordered the portfolios of the mentioned ministers.

Kunga Nima Lepcha- education department, law department, parliamentary affairs department, land revenue & disaster management, and sports & youth affairs department.

Sonam Lama- Rural development department, cooperation department, and ecclesiastical department.

Bedu Singh Panth- tourism & civil aviation department, commerce, and industries department information and public relations department, and printing and stationary department.

Dri. Mani Kumar Sharma- Health and family welfare department and information technology department.

Lok Nath Sharma- Agriculture department, horticulture department, animal husbandry, veterinary services department, and labour department.

Mingma Norbu Sherpa- power department and transport department.

Karma Loaday Bhutia- forest & environment department, mines & geology department, and science and technology department.

Bhim Hang limbo- public health engineering department, water resources department, and skill development department.

Sanjit Kharel- buildings & housing department, social welfare department, and women and child development department.

L.B.Das- Urban development department, and food and Civil supplies department.