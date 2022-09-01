Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang reshuffles portfolios
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday appointed eleven Ministers, thus expanding his cabinet. Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad ordered the portfolios of the mentioned ministers.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday appointed eleven Ministers, thus expanding his cabinet. Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad ordered the portfolios of the mentioned ministers.
Kunga Nima Lepcha- education department, law department, parliamentary affairs department, land revenue & disaster management, and sports & youth affairs department.
Sonam Lama- Rural development department, cooperation department, and ecclesiastical department.
Bedu Singh Panth- tourism & civil aviation department, commerce, and industries department information and public relations department, and printing and stationary department.
Dri. Mani Kumar Sharma- Health and family welfare department and information technology department.
Lok Nath Sharma- Agriculture department, horticulture department, animal husbandry, veterinary services department, and labour department.
Mingma Norbu Sherpa- power department and transport department.
Karma Loaday Bhutia- forest & environment department, mines & geology department, and science and technology department.
Bhim Hang limbo- public health engineering department, water resources department, and skill development department.
Sanjit Kharel- buildings & housing department, social welfare department, and women and child development department.
L.B.Das- Urban development department, and food and Civil supplies department.
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