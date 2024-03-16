The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the general election to the state legislative assembly of Sikkim, slated for April 19, 2024.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took a moment to reflect on the accomplishments and express gratitude towards those who have been integral to the journey of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led government over the past five years.

Addressing the people of Sikkim, Chief Minister Tamang acknowledged the trust and support bestowed upon his government crediting it for the remarkable progress achieved during their tenure. He extended appreciation to various stakeholders, including the Governor, Cabinet Colleagues, MLAs, MPs, Advisors, Chairpersons, and numerous other dignitaries.

Recognizing the collective efforts that have driven governance in Sikkim, Tamang lauded the contributions of government officials, stakeholders, NGOs, societies, clubs, and various organizations. He stated their commitment, professionalism and collaborative spirit, which have been instrumental in delivering transformative results for the state.

Expressing optimism for the future, Tamang reiterated his commitment to fostering continued cooperation under the banner of 'Team Sikkim.' He affirmed his anticipation for further successes and called for responsible teamwork and perseverance as the state gears up for the upcoming elections.