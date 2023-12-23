Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the release of Rs 283.10 crore as an additional tax devolution instalment.

The funds, earmarked for Sikkim, are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the state's economic development, aiding various social welfare measures and infrastructure projects. Chief Minister Tamang took to social media to convey his appreciation, stating, "#Gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji for releasing Rs 283.10 crore for Sikkim as an additional tax devolution instalment."

Sikkim faced a severe setback earlier this year when a flash flood in the Teesta river wreaked havoc on road infrastructure and communication networks. The disaster also led to the destruction of a hydropower project dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim, compounding the challenges faced by the region.