Sikkim CM expresses grief over NHPC tunnel tragedy that claimed seven lives, directs authorities to expedite rescue

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on July 21, expressed deep grief over the deaths of seven workers in the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey, Namchi district, and directed authorities to expedite rescue operations while ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols.

In a statement, Tamang said he was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the workers who have lost their lives. In this hour of grief, the thoughts and prayers of the entire State are with the bereaved families, and we stand firmly by them during this difficult time," he said.

The Chief Minister said he was closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operation and appreciated the efforts of personnel engaged in the challenging mission.

According to the statement, teams from the District Administration, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), Sikkim Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units from Pakyong and Siliguri, and other specialised agencies are working to recover the bodies of the remaining workers trapped inside the tunnel.

Tamang said he had directed all concerned authorities to extend every possible assistance, expedite rescue efforts and ensure that the highest standards of safety were maintained throughout the operation.

"I appreciate the dedication and courage of all personnel involved in this challenging rescue mission," he said.

Appealing to the public to remain calm, the Chief Minister urged people not to circulate unverified information and to keep the affected workers and their families in their prayers.

The tragedy occurred at the under-construction NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project after a methane gas explosion reportedly triggered a landslide inside the tunnel, trapping several workers. According to the latest official information, seven workers have died, while rescue operations remain underway under hazardous conditions. Authorities are continuing efforts to recover the remaining trapped workers and are expected to issue further updates as the operation progresses.