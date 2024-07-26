Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended best wishes to Indian athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics on behalf of the people of the state. He gave special mention to Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Tarundeep Rai, an archer from Sikkim who is also participating.

Taking to Facebook, the Sikkim chief minister expressed pride and wrote, "Your relentless dedication, discipline, and passion have led you to this remarkable global stage, and we are immensely proud of your journey."

Furthermore, CM Tamang exalted Sikkim's support to the competitors, and stated, "As you represent our nation, may you perform with excellence and bring laurels to India. Remember that the entire state of Sikkim stands with you, cheering you on and celebrating your achievements."

"It is a moment of great pride and honor for all of us that the Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee (Archer) Shri Tarundeep Rai from our state of Sikkim is also participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, representing our country in the field of Archery. Our best wishes are always with him and the entire team," he added.

CM Tamang further stated, "May you all excel in your endeavors and inspire future generations with your outstanding spirit and determination."