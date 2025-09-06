Sikkim CM extends greetings on Indra Jatra, prays for prosperity and harmony

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Indra Jatra, one of the grandest festivals celebrated by the Newar community with devotion and festivity.

In his message, Tamang described Indra Jatra as a festival deeply rooted in cultural heritage and spiritual significance, dedicated to Lord Indra, the deity of rain and prosperity. He said the occasion symbolizes prayers for a bountiful harvest, collective well-being, and social harmony, adding that such festivals strengthen cultural bonds and reflect the shared traditions enriching the social fabric of Sikkim.



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“On this sacred occasion, I pray to Lord Indra to bless the people of Sikkim with creativity, wisdom, and the strength to overcome challenges,” the Chief Minister said. He further wished prosperity in families, success in endeavors, and overall growth of the state, emphasizing that peace and harmony must remain guiding principles in Sikkim’s journey of development.

Highlighting the inclusive spirit of the celebration, Tamang noted that Indra Jatra is more than a festival of faith—it is an expression of unity and collective aspiration. The festival, marked by rituals, music, dances, and traditional gatherings, has become a platform for communities to come together and reaffirm their cultural pride.