Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his warm wishes to the people of the state on December 31, marking the celebrations of Losoong and Namsoong festivals.

Highlighting their cultural significance, the Chief Minister particularly acknowledged the Bhutia and Lepcha communities, for whom these festivals hold deep importance.

In his message, Tamang noted the festivals' role in symbolising renewal and unity. “As we celebrate the vibrant festivals of Losoong and Namsoong, I send my warmest wishes to the people of Sikkim, with special regard for the Bhutia and Lepcha communities,” he said.

Losoong and Namsoong are integral to Sikkim's cultural fabric, fostering unity and preserving traditions. The Chief Minister emphasised using these occasions to strengthen bonds of peace and collective progress, urging citizens to reflect on their shared heritage.

“May these festivities bring joy, prosperity, and harmony to every household. Let us embrace this opportunity to strengthen our commitment to peace, mutual respect, and shared progress in our beautiful state,” Tamang added.