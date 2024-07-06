Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in a message shared on social media, extended warm greetings to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 89th birth anniversary, celebrated globally as the Universal Day of Compassion.

In his Facebook post, CM Prem Singh Tamang expressed great honor on behalf of the people of Sikkim, conveying their sincerest wishes to His Holiness. He emphasized the profound impact of His Holiness' lifelong dedication to peace, compassion, and harmony, which continues to inspire people worldwide.

"We are deeply grateful for the wisdom and guidance provided by His Holiness," CM Tamang remarked, acknowledging the Dalai Lama's influential role in fostering a compassionate worldview. He expressed hope that His Holiness' vision for a more compassionate world would thrive.

In conjunction with CM Tamang's message, the Kashag, representing Tibetans in Tibet and exile, issued a statement from Dharamshala, marking the auspicious occasion with reverence. The statement extended obeisance to His Holiness, highlighting his pivotal role as the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people. It acknowledged the presence of esteemed guests including CM Prem Singh Tamang, Member of Lok Sabha Arunachal Pradesh Shri Tapir Gao, and other dignitaries at the celebration, both near and far.

"As we celebrate His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 89th birthday, we are reminded of his tireless efforts to foster global compassion," the Kashag statement read. It announced plans for a year-long celebration starting from July 2025, marking His Holiness' 90th birthday as the 'Year of Compassion', showcasing his lifelong commitments to promoting human values and secular ethics.