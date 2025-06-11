Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang greeted the people of the state, particularly the Buddhist community, on the occasion of Saga Dawa, one of the most sacred festivals in Buddhism.

In his message, the chief minister reflected on the profound significance of the day, which marks the enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha.

“Saga Dawa serves as a powerful reminder of Lord Buddha’s timeless teachings of non-violence, compassion, brotherhood, and harmony that continue to inspire humanity,” said Tamang. He emphasised that these values are more relevant than ever in today's world, urging all to embrace peace and empathy in daily life.

Highlighting the spiritual essence of the day, the chief minister added, “May the radiance of his wisdom dispel the shadows of hatred and intolerance, ushering in an era of peace, contentment, and spiritual awakening.”

In his message, Tamang also appealed to the people of Sikkim to rise above all divisions of caste, creed, gender, and religion. He encouraged everyone to reaffirm their commitment to the path of truth, Dharma, and righteousness, fostering unity in diversity.