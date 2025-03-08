Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day 2025, praising the strength, resilience and achievements of women in different fields and stated the need for equal opportunities.

In his message, the chief minister said, "On this day, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across all walks of life. This year's theme reminds us that true progress comes when we empower women, ensure their rights, and create equal opportunities for all."

Highlighting the vital role of women in society, he said that women are the backbone of families, communities, and nations.

He acknowledged their contributions in governance, education, healthcare, business and social service, stressing the need to create a supportive environment where they can progress without barriers.

CM Tamang also urged people to break stereotypes, promote inclusivity, and support each other. "Together, we can build a future where every woman and girl has the freedom to dream, aspire, and achieve," he added.