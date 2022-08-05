Celebrating 75 years of Progressive India under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, flags off the bikers rally from Mingtokgang today morning, from the official residence of the CM as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

More than 500 bikers participated in the rally, where 11 registered bikers organizations will go upto Pakyong District Administration Centre.

After flagging off the bikers rally, Chief Minister Tamang will commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in the Department of Transport that has organized the rally by joining hands with nation to showcase national integrity.

The Ministry of Culture has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The government has invited individuals to proudly display the Tricolor from August 13 to 15.

The initiative's goal is to create a sense of patriotism in people and develop their connection with the Tricolor.

Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to recommit themselves to serving the country, according to the Home Ministry.

The campaign will significantly aid in fostering a fresh sense of patriotism among the populace.