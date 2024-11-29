Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang officially flagged off the Nagaland contingent for the Hornbill Festival, marking a milestone for Sikkim as the Partner State for this year's event.

Tamang expressed his delight, stating that this collaboration symbolises the shared cultural heritage and emphasizes the spirit of unity among states.

The contingent includes various groups such as SHGs, bikers, car rally participants, media personnel, and officials from different departments.

As the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang has been instrumental in promoting the state's culture and welfare.

Nagaland is set to host the 25th edition of the renowned Hornbill Festival at Kisama Heritage Village, marking a significant milestone for the state’s most celebrated cultural event.

Speaking ahead of the festivities, Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam highlighted the festival’s evolution into an internationally recognized brand since its inception in 2000.

“This year’s festival is particularly special as it marks the silver jubilee. Over the years, the Hornbill Festival has gained immense popularity, drawing interest from across the country and abroad. Preparations are in full swing to welcome guests at both national and international levels,” Dr. Alam stated.