Sikkim CM flags off NDRF mountaineering expedition to 7,462-metre Mt Jongsong

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday, September 4, flagged off a 41-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) mountaineering expedition to Mt Jongsong, aimed at strengthening the force’s high-altitude technical and rescue capabilities.

The expedition, organised by the NDRF in collaboration with the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), will expose personnel to challenging mountain terrain and high-altitude operational conditions, according to an official statement.

Mt Jongsong, located in the eastern Himalayas, has an elevation of 7,462 metres (24,482 feet).

Tamang stressed the need to strengthen disaster preparedness in the Himalayan State and praised the NDRF for its role in responding to major disasters, including the 2011 Sikkim earthquake, the 2023 Teesta floods and the Teesta Stage VI tunnel accident.

He also highlighted the importance of community-level preparedness and said 1,185 personnel had been trained under initiatives such as the Aapda Mitra programme.

The Chief Minister urged the expedition team to document glacial lakes and other geographical observations during the mission, the statement said.

NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said the expedition would provide personnel with valuable exposure to the operational challenges associated with high-altitude environments.

He said the NDRF’s focus was on both rapid disaster response and capacity building, including strengthening the preparedness of State disaster response forces and other frontline personnel.

The expedition will be conducted from September 4 to October 11. It comprises 25 climbing members, including two women, and 16 support personnel. The team has undergone specialised training and high-altitude drills in North Sikkim, officials said.

Tamang also felicitated 12 Aapda Mitra volunteers from Sikkim who represented the State at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi earlier this year.

The expedition flag was formally handed over to expedition leader Nitesh Sharma by the Chief Minister, marking the beginning of the mission.